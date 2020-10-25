Judith Anne White
January 20, 1938 - October 9, 2020
Lawrence, Kansas - Judith Anne (Moore) White, 82, of Lawrence, KS passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her daughters, on October 9, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1938 in Wichita, KS the daughter of Herschel Jake and Margaret Lee (Fields) Moore.
Judith is survived by her children, Cheryl White, Christopher White, both of Lawrence, Stacy Bonaldo and son-in-law, Serge Bonaldo of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Bradley, Lauren, Samantha Bonaldo, Anthony, Athena and Alexis White; and four sisters, Vickie Hawkes, Bonnie Lawrence, Cathy Redburn and Linda Moore.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ron Moore.
Our precious mother, grandma, and sister will always be loved, forever missed and never forgotten.
Memorial service will be held at Westwood Presbyterian Church on October 30, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
.