Chancellor, Judith Kay a retired aircraft Manufacturing Engineer, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020 at the age of 79 caused by COPD. She died in her home surrounded by loved ones who held her hand as she peacefully passed with no pain. Judith was born in Kingman, Kansas and lived in four other states before settling in Wichita, Kansas to be closer to relatives. Judith is survived by her daughter, Janice Murphy and her husband, Thomas Murphy; sister, Ricky Blake and brother, Mickey Spivey; grandchildren, Jennifer Wares and Joshua Wares; great-granddaughters, June Moore & JaylaMcCaster;and great-grandsons, Jonah and Jakob Wares; and great-great-granddaughter,JoleyKay Moore. Judithloved studying the bible, playing cards, and watching hummingbirds. She loved the bible so much she had three books published to share with others that contained her study notes.She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Due to Judith's wishes, there will be no memorial or funeral service. Condolences may be left at www.bakerfhwichita.com
or sent to Baker Funeral Home, 6100 E. Central Ave. Suite 203, Wichita, KS 67208.