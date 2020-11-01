Judith KingAugust 26, 1938 - October 26, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Judith "Judy" King, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son Jim Allee, John Allee, and stepson Mike King. Judith leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Gary King, sister, Rita Crouch, daughters; Jan Valencia, Jane Oliva, Joan Casella, stepdaughter, Sheryl Cashion, stepson Danny King. Judy was very involved in the 12 step programs for the last 33 years. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel 6100 E Central.