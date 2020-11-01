1/1
Judith King
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith King
August 26, 1938 - October 26, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Judith "Judy" King, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son Jim Allee, John Allee, and stepson Mike King. Judith leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Gary King, sister, Rita Crouch, daughters; Jan Valencia, Jane Oliva, Joan Casella, stepdaughter, Sheryl Cashion, stepson Danny King. Judy was very involved in the 12 step programs for the last 33 years. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel 6100 E Central.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved