ROSE HILL-Michael, Judith "Judy" L. (Nevil) age 78, of Rose Hill, KS has been greeted in Heaven by her parents, Herschel and Lorraine; and her nephew Shane; and many beloved pets. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Merlyn Michael; children Jon (Cindy), Dan (Sandy) and Becky (Brandon) Greenlee; granddaughters Sydney, Ellie and Lily; brother Robert (Lonna); nephews and nieces Tyson (Rick), Scott (Erin), Nancy - widow of Shane; 4 great-nieces and nephews; her aunt Phyllis; many special cousins; a lifetime of friends. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at Lakeview, funeral service Monday, July 22, same location, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please give to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 in Judy's name.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 19, 2019