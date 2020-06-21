VALLEY CENTER-Sorrell, Judith Lynne (Nelson) passed away on June 16, 2020. Judy was born in Wichita, Kansas, January 11, 1936, the only child of Vernon Nelson and Mildred (Calbeck) Nelson. Judy was a graduate of North High School. She also graduated from Kansas Wesleyan University where she majored in music and was crowned Lilac Fete Queen. While in college, she met and married her beloved husband, Bruce, who preceded her in death. Shortly after marriage, Judy began a life of volunteer work. Her countless hours included various positions in UMW and Woodland United Methodist Church. In later years, she served at Pathway Church, in BSF, and numerous leadership positions in Local and National Federations of Music Clubs. She leaves behind her son, Bruce Sorrell of Tulsa (Marybeth Sorrell of Kansas City); daughter, Jana Arneson (Bill) of Valley Center; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A family graveside service is planned. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.