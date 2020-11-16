Judith Mason
May 3, 1937 - November 11, 2020
Hutchinson, Kansas - Judith (Judy) Mason, 83, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center due to complications from Covid.
Born to the late William J. and Dorothy Mannerud Morrissey on May 3, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN, Judy married the love of her life, Bill Mason, on August 31, 1979 in Wichita, KS. Bill preceded her in death on October 21, 2020 also due to complications from Covid.
Judy's family was her first love. She loved nothing more than family reunions and trips. She would plan them for months just to make sure that everyone could go and have fun. She loved board games, playing bridge and all card games, and outdoor relay games with the entire family.
Her love of dance was undeniable. She opened Judy's School of Dance in 1964 and taught thousands of students until the time of her death. Judy was not only known for her amazing teaching and award winning choreography, but her students also benefited from her teaching them etiquette and life skills.
The true essence of Judy was her immense devotion to a vast number of charities and families. This emanated from her Catholic faith and devotion to taking care of the poor and those in need. Through the Catholic Church, she supported families in Costa Rica, Philippines, Cuba and Hutchinson. She would go to nursing homes to comfort strangers and was a member of the prison ministry to comfort the incarcerated. Judy was well known for never turning down any organization or person in need with both her time and resources.
Judy is survived by five daughters: Peggy (Stan) Ramos of Hutchinson; Patti Fahrbach (Tony Terlik) of Hutchinson; Kathy Bourell of Hutchinson; Lucinda (Craig) Piligian of Thousand Oaks, CA; and Julie (Alex) Mederos of Plano, TX, and four stepchildren: Bret (Julie) Mason of Roseville, CA; Debby (Danny) Gooding of El Dorado; Kevin (Teresa) Meyer of Shawnee; and Kelley (Lee) Pankratz of Hutchinson. At the time of her passing, she loved and was loved by 27 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Additional survivors include her brother William Morrissey of Laurie, MO; her sister Janet (Fred) Brinkop of Redwood City, CA; her brother Robert (Debbie) Morrissey of Overland Park, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her beloved husband Bill, she is preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy, and two grandsons, Bob Thomas and Ryan Bourell.
It was Judy's wish to be cremated. The family is having a private service for both Judy and Bill for immediate family only. We are saddened that not only did Covid take a great woman, it took away our ability to be together during this difficult time. Inman Funeral Home will have information for the Parish Rosary, Funeral Mass and Tribute live streaming. You may also view the Parish Rosary and Funeral Mass on the Our Lady of Guadalupe You Tube Channel at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is appropriate. To leave a message for the family, to visit the guest book, and to view the funeral masses at a later date, visit: www.inmanfh.com
.
The family requests no flowers or food due to social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in care of Inman Funeral Home.