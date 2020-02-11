Freihoff, Judith Judith Ann "Judi" Thompson was born August 8, 1946 in Fort Scott, Kansas. Rogers, AR resident, and former Fall River, KS resident Judi Freihoff died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was 73 years of age. Visitation will be at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado on Wednesday, February 12 from 12:00-1:30 followed by a service at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado at 2:00 P.M. Memorials may be made in her name to the or to the Diabetes Foundation. www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020