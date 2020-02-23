Judy A. Werth

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy A. Werth.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Werth, Judy A. 71, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 14, 2020. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Monday, February 24th at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by parents, Mac and Louise McGrath and sister, Connie. Survivors include children, Tod (Dawn) Williams, Renne (Stuart) Foster, and Heather (Shane) Mock; siblings, Carrie, Tracy, Mike, Patty, Brian, Kevin, Terry, Chris and Tim; grandchildren, Bridgette, Faith, Brendan, Kenzie, Seth, Samantha, Macey, Truitt, Emma, and Aubrey; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Addy. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hospices. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon