Werth, Judy A. 71, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 14, 2020. A Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Monday, February 24th at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by parents, Mac and Louise McGrath and sister, Connie. Survivors include children, Tod (Dawn) Williams, Renne (Stuart) Foster, and Heather (Shane) Mock; siblings, Carrie, Tracy, Mike, Patty, Brian, Kevin, Terry, Chris and Tim; grandchildren, Bridgette, Faith, Brendan, Kenzie, Seth, Samantha, Macey, Truitt, Emma, and Aubrey; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Addy. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hospices. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020