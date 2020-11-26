Judy Burnham
July 22, 1940 - October 21, 2020
Rose Hill, Kansas - Judy Burnham, age 80, of Rose Hill, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. While we grieve for the loss of her presence, smile, generosity, and feisty spirit, we celebrate her reunion with family in Heaven. Judy lived a truly beautiful life and is beloved by many relatives and friends. She loved her flower gardens, trying new recipes, traveling, and her children and grandchildren. She was a faithful and active member of the Rose Hill Bible Church and spent many years volunteering with AWANA Bible clubs for children. Judy was a quick witted, friendly person who could chat endlessly with anyone and make friends wherever she went. She was preceded in death by her husband David and daughter Melinda, parents Melvin and Doris Sullivan. Surviving family are three sons: Steve and wife Jackie, James and wife Cheryl, Curtis and wife Beverly, and grandchildren: David Burnham and wife Hannah, Kylie Burnham, Shelby Hartman and husband Stephen, Zach Burnham, Lexi Burnham, and Trenton Burnham. Judy is also survived by three sisters, Kay Wulf, Mary Lou Pickett, and Sandy Rollins as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to express special appreciation to Judy's sister-in-law JoAnn Bailey, and the owners and staff at Ultra Home Care Plus, for the excellent care of our mom over the last year. A graveside service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 28, at Dunlap Cemetery at 11:00 am. There will be a celebration of life following at Rose Hill High School cafeteria from noon – 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to PKD Foundation
, 1001 E 101st Terrace #220, Kansas City, MO 64131, Rose Hill Bible Church, 1410 N Main St, Rose Hill, KS 67133 or Victory in the Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.