Judy D. Wilson-Espinosa

Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena
3636 N Ridge Road
Wichita, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena
3636 N Ridge Road
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Wilson-Espinosa, Judy D. 76, Real Estate Broker, passed away on January 7, 2020. Born in Winfield, Kansas to Gerald and Laureda (Goff) Brooks. Preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister; husband, Al Wilson. Survived by her husband: Joe of Wichita; sons: Kirk (Martha) Dye of Garden Plain and John (Carolyn) Dye of Wichita; grandchildren: Joshua, Erin, Anna, Whitney, Maggie; great-grandchild: Alira; and dog, Lilly. Rosary: 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9; Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, both at St. Catherine of Siena, 3636 N Ridge Road, Wichita, KS 67025.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
