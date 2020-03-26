Baldock, Judy Diana 65, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born October 20, 1954 to Oria and Naomi (McDonald) Baldock in Kingman, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oria "Curly" and Naomi Baldock; siblings, Jimmy Baldock, Maxine Baldock, and Dean Baldock. Judy is survived by her son, John (Denise) Quigg, Sean Quigg, Robert Quigg; daughter, Amy (Gary Korhonen) Quigg; brother, Bob (Colleen) Baldock; sister, Vanatta Standrich; grandchildren, Austin Osborne, John Quigg, Jr., Jesse Quigg, Gage Quigg, Kylie Quigg, Kirk Drouillard, Karlie Drouillard; 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday, March 26th, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Private Graveside Service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Anthony, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020