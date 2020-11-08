1/1
Judy Diehl
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
December 16, 1944 - November 5, 2020
Hutchinson, Kansas - Judy Mae Diehl, 75, died November 5, 2020, at her home. She was born December 16, 1944, in Texhoma, OK, to Howard Wayne and Ellen Mae (Blake) Helton.
Judy was a 1962 graduate of Syracuse High School. She was a Medical Records instructor at Hutchinson Community College. Judy was a member of the Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild, and past president of Blowing Sands Chapter of American Business Women's Association. Anyone who came to the Diehl home was welcomed, and soon became a member of the family.
On June 2, 1962, she married Gary Wayne Diehl, in Syracuse. They shared over 51 years of marriage, prior to his death on March 28, 2014.
Judy is survived by: sons, Jeffery (Olivia) Diehl of Fairport Harbor, OH, and Dwain Diehl of Liberal; longtime companion, Nick Nicholls of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Aaron Darling, Brock Darling, Jourd Anne Diehl, and Chelsea Diehl; great-grandchildren, Bryson Ferguson and Rylee Ferguson; siblings, Jan (Ronnie) Diehl of Clayton, SC, Linda Todd of Syracuse, Jim (Barbara) Helton of Cherokee Village, AR, Joe (Tammy) Helton of Holcomb, John (Anne) Helton of Council Bluffs, IA, Joyce (John Ed) Armstrong of Syracuse, Jennifer (James) Brucker of Syracuse; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Gary Diehl; parents-in-law, W.B. and Mildred Diehl; granddaughters, Sydnei Taylore Diehl and Emily Lynn Diehl; and brother-in-law, Bill Todd.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5905 W. 4th, Hutchinson, with Pastor Matt Stafford officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Heart of Kansas Quilt Guild, or Moose Lodge Children's Endowment Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
