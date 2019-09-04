Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy E. Warrior. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Warrior, Judy E. 78, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in North Richland Hills, TX. She was born May 10, 1941 in Ft. Scott, KS. Judy attended school and worked in Wichita for many years before moving to California. She then moved to Texas in 1998 where she retired from American Airlines in Fort Worth, TX. She was active in the Methodist Church and sang in the choir. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Virginia Willard; and son, David Warrior. Judy is survived by her husband, Ron Kocher; son, Robert (Margaret) Warrior; grandchildren, Frances, Josephine, Vivian, and Silas Warrior; brother, Marshall Willard; sister, Rosemary (Jim L.) Martin; nieces, Susan Wilson and Heather Saavedra; and nephew, Steve Martin. Memorial Service: 11 am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Branson Cemetery, 11200 E. 47th St. S., Derby, KS 67037. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the through Ron Kocher's Facebook page. Ron is walking to raise these funds to end Alzheimer's to honor Judy. Contributions can also be mailed to ATTN: Holly Clinton, 2630 West Freeway, Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

