Judy Eileen (Nivens) Raupe (1943 - 2019)
DOUGLASS-Raupe, Judy Eileen (Nivens) 75, passed away Sun., Sept. 8, 2019. She was born November 3, 1943 in Guthrie, OK. She was a stay at home mom and barrel horse trainer. Judy worked for Raupe Sales Co. along with her family. Her specialty was selling new horse trailers. Visitation: Wed., Sept. 11, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5-7 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Thurs, Sept. 12, 2019 at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 19551 SW Butler Rd. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery, Douglass. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvie and Veda Nivens; sister Gail Ford, and brother, Laurence Nivens. Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Glen Raupe; their three children, Brenda, Stacey Lankford (Bryan), Dustin (Jaime); brother, Darrell Nivens; sister Sharon Nivens; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Memorials to Kansas High School Rodeo Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Leslyn Carson, 2520 N. Taylor Ln, Stillwater, OK 74075.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019
