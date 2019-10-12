Reed, Judy Kay Judy was born June 24, 1942, in Great Bend, Kansas, to Everett and Elsie (Fletcher) Pfeifer. She passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Wichita. Her family settled in Wichita where Judy attended John Marshall Middle School and graduated from North High School in 1962. She married Gary Crook in 1962, but they later divorced. Judy taught English at Goddard High School from 1968 until 1982. She earned her Master's in Literary Science in 1984 and married Glen Reed that same year. Judy loved KU Basketball and loved to read and quilt. Preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Janice. Survivors: husband, Glen R. Reed; stepson, Glen (Sherry) Reed II of Derby; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Bart) Brown of Clearwater; grandchildren, Austin (Rachel) Reed of Wichita, April Reed of Bel Aire, Amy Pine of Shawnee, Preston (Kelly) Brown of Wichita, Blake (Ellie) Brown and Ashton (Emily) Brown all of Clearwater, Garrett Brown of Wichita; great-granddaughters, Harlie, Brynlee and Hazel. No services will be held. Memorial established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Condolences to Glen Reed. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 12, 2019