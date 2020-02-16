Judy M. (Keys) Reschke

ROSE HILL-Reschke, Judy M. (Keys) age 76, passed away, Feb. 11, 2020. Memorial Service: 10 a.m., Mon., Feb. 17, Rose Hill Victory Fellowship Church, Rose Hill. Preceded by husband, Fred; son, Dale; parents, Edward & Sarah (Wooten) Keys; brother, Bill Keys. Survived by siblings, Betty (Johnny) Cox, Eureka, Mary (Merle) Reschke, Rose Hill, John (Sharon) Keys, Derby, Tom (Barbara) Keys, Wichita; daughter-in-law, Patti Reschke, Gardner; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020
