DOUGLASS-Cash, Judy Mae age 85, retired accountant, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. No visitation. Memorial service 2:00 pm Friday, May 22, Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 190 S. Rock Rd., Wichita. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Jewel "Sugar" White; son, Mark Cash and daughter, Claudia Cash. Survivors include her son, Wayne Cash (Dena); daughter, Sheila Hunsucker (John); 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 190 S. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67207. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.