DOUGLASS-Cash, Judy Mae age 85, retired accountant, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. No visitation. Memorial service 2:00 pm Friday, May 22, Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 190 S. Rock Rd., Wichita. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Jewel "Sugar" White; son, Mark Cash and daughter, Claudia Cash. Survivors include her son, Wayne Cash (Dena); daughter, Sheila Hunsucker (John); 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 190 S. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS 67207. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
