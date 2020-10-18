1/1
Judy Moore
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Moore
August 5, 1945 - October 15, 2020
Mulvane, Kansas - Judy A. Moore, 75, of Mulvane, Kansas passed away after fighting a long illness on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. She was born August 5, 1945 in El Dorado, KS, the daughter of Ralph and Helen Marie (Shipley) Hayes. She was a 1964 graduate of Mulvane High School.
On July 7, 1963, she married the love of her life, James "Jim" Moore and spent the last years of her life under the loving care of her husband. Judy was a homemaker and worked in a variety of capacities throughout her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her brother, Forrest Hayes; and two sisters, Wilma McElhiney and Wanda Simon.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim Moore; daughter, Tammy (Art) Craig of Moncks Corner, SC; son Wes (Dawn) Moore of Mulvane, KS; grandchildren, Cody Craig and fiancée Samantha McDonald of Hanahan, SC, Dylan Craig of Moncks Corner, SC, Wyatt Craig of Mt Pleasant, SC, Lindsey Ring and fiancé Brad Humbolt of Rose Hill, KS, Andrew Ring of Belle Plaine, KS, Jordan Moore and wife Savana of Independence, MO, and Joshua Moore of Raytown, MO; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kyle Ring and Henley Moore; brothers-in-law, Jim Wulz and Howard (Margaret) Moore; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family, Demario Hassana and Shemaiah Carter.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21 from 6-8 at Smith Mortuary, Derby, KS. Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, October 22 at Prairie Meadows Church, 9330 E Prairie Meadows Cir, Derby, KS with The Reverend John Grosboll presiding. Graveside service will follow at Mulvane Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Prairie Meadows Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved