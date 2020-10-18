Judy MooreAugust 5, 1945 - October 15, 2020Mulvane, Kansas - Judy A. Moore, 75, of Mulvane, Kansas passed away after fighting a long illness on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. She was born August 5, 1945 in El Dorado, KS, the daughter of Ralph and Helen Marie (Shipley) Hayes. She was a 1964 graduate of Mulvane High School.On July 7, 1963, she married the love of her life, James "Jim" Moore and spent the last years of her life under the loving care of her husband. Judy was a homemaker and worked in a variety of capacities throughout her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her brother, Forrest Hayes; and two sisters, Wilma McElhiney and Wanda Simon.She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim Moore; daughter, Tammy (Art) Craig of Moncks Corner, SC; son Wes (Dawn) Moore of Mulvane, KS; grandchildren, Cody Craig and fiancée Samantha McDonald of Hanahan, SC, Dylan Craig of Moncks Corner, SC, Wyatt Craig of Mt Pleasant, SC, Lindsey Ring and fiancé Brad Humbolt of Rose Hill, KS, Andrew Ring of Belle Plaine, KS, Jordan Moore and wife Savana of Independence, MO, and Joshua Moore of Raytown, MO; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kyle Ring and Henley Moore; brothers-in-law, Jim Wulz and Howard (Margaret) Moore; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family, Demario Hassana and Shemaiah Carter.Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21 from 6-8 at Smith Mortuary, Derby, KS. Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, October 22 at Prairie Meadows Church, 9330 E Prairie Meadows Cir, Derby, KS with The Reverend John Grosboll presiding. Graveside service will follow at Mulvane Cemetery.