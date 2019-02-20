Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Potter. View Sign

Potter, Judy a longtime resident of Wichita, Ks, was called to her Heavenly Father on Saturday the 16th of February, 2019. Born on August 26th, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas, Judy attended Southeast High School and Wichita State University. Judy worked at Boeing and Raytheon in video production and technology. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and reading. She was preceded in death by parents, Loyd and Gertrude Hamil; sisters, Donna Lu Kelly and Carol Hamil. Survivors include daughters, Shari Price (Bill) of McMinnville, Oregon, Terri Bartman (John) of Elgin, Illinois, Keri Crawford (Mark) of Laramie, Wyoming; son, Michael Stump (Tracey) of Mulvane, Ks; brother, David Hamil (Gloria) of Wichita, Ks; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 10AM Friday, Feb. 22 at Smith Mortuary-Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mulvane Library.



Potter, Judy a longtime resident of Wichita, Ks, was called to her Heavenly Father on Saturday the 16th of February, 2019. Born on August 26th, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas, Judy attended Southeast High School and Wichita State University. Judy worked at Boeing and Raytheon in video production and technology. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and reading. She was preceded in death by parents, Loyd and Gertrude Hamil; sisters, Donna Lu Kelly and Carol Hamil. Survivors include daughters, Shari Price (Bill) of McMinnville, Oregon, Terri Bartman (John) of Elgin, Illinois, Keri Crawford (Mark) of Laramie, Wyoming; son, Michael Stump (Tracey) of Mulvane, Ks; brother, David Hamil (Gloria) of Wichita, Ks; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 10AM Friday, Feb. 22 at Smith Mortuary-Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mulvane Library. Funeral Home Smith Mortuary

1415 N. Rock Rd.

Derby , KS 67037

(316) 788-2828 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close