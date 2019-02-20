Potter, Judy a longtime resident of Wichita, Ks, was called to her Heavenly Father on Saturday the 16th of February, 2019. Born on August 26th, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas, Judy attended Southeast High School and Wichita State University. Judy worked at Boeing and Raytheon in video production and technology. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and reading. She was preceded in death by parents, Loyd and Gertrude Hamil; sisters, Donna Lu Kelly and Carol Hamil. Survivors include daughters, Shari Price (Bill) of McMinnville, Oregon, Terri Bartman (John) of Elgin, Illinois, Keri Crawford (Mark) of Laramie, Wyoming; son, Michael Stump (Tracey) of Mulvane, Ks; brother, David Hamil (Gloria) of Wichita, Ks; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 10AM Friday, Feb. 22 at Smith Mortuary-Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mulvane Library.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Potter.
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019