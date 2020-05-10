LAKEVIEW-Stull, Judy S. 64, retired manager of Stull Liquor, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Charles Gresham; brother, Kenneth Gresham; and son, Nicholas Pitman. Survivors: husband, Douglass Stull; children, Natira Pitman Treadwell, Nicole (Brent) Janssen, Shane Pitman; 6 grandchildren; step-children, Sandra (John) Heinrichs, Brian Stull, Shannon (Dave) Baker, Amanda (Jeff) Hansen; 6 step-grandchildren; mother and step-father, Bessie and Bill Yates; 5 sisters; 4 brothers; numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be on Monday at Lakeview Cemetery, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share online condolences via www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.