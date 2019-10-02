|
Lying in State
View Map
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
DERBY-Swibold, Judy (Stockebrand) from Derby, KS (formerly from Topeka, KS) passed away on the evening of September 26, 2019. Judy was born Judith Charlotte Stockebrand to Edward and Edith (Wiede) Stockebrand on November 25, 1935, and was raised in Yates Center, KS. She was one of eleven siblings. In June of 1956, she was married to (Allen) Dean Swibold and remained wedded until he preceded her in death in July of 2016, just one month following their 60th wedding anniversary. Dean & Judy spent the majority of their lives in the Topeka/Tecumseh, KS area until moving to Derby, KS in 2015. Judy's life was filled with church activities, singing, teaching, and fun with friends and family. In addition, she had a positive impact on the lives of many children as a teacher at Tecumseh North elementary school from 1973 to 1996. In addition to teaching, music was her hobby, her passion, and her talent - and she was well known for her yodeling. She was often heard singing at home, at school, in the car, in the grocery store, in random retail stores, and of course, at church. Thank goodness she had a lovely voice that people loved to hear. Her faith, her family, her friends, and her sense of fun were paramount in her lifetime ... still young at heart even into her 80's. Her corner of the world is a little less bright because of her passing. Judy is survived by: her sons Ron Swibold and wife Crystal of Haysville, KS; Roger Swibold of New York, NY; two grandchildren Kristi Dean and husband Daniel of League City, TX; Allen James Swibold of Haysville, KS; three great grandchildren Michael, Maddox and Mallory; two sisters Gwen Tucker of Lee's Summit, MO; Annie Coltrane of Yates Center, KS formerly Iola, KS; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Judy will lie in state on October 3rd from 7:00-8:00pm at Campbell Funeral Home, 310 W Rutledge St, Yates Center, KS. A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, October 4th at 10:30am at the United Methodist Church, 307 S Grove St., Yates Center, KS. Burial will follow at Yates Center Cemetery. Should you wish to do so, donations can be made to a memorial fund in Judy's name to either: Benefit the United Methodist Church of Yates Center, KS, in care of Campbell Funeral Home, or Benefit Kidney Transplants at The University of Kansas Health System. Donations can be made payable to The University of Kansas Health System and mailed to The University of Kansas Health System, Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305, Westwood, KS 66205 or visit www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving to give online.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019
