Julia Ann (Taylor) Frakes
DOUGLASS-Frakes, Julia Ann (Taylor) passed away August 8, 2020 at home in Douglass surrounded by family. She was born January 27, 1934, on the Allen Farm southeast of Douglass, to James L. and Julia (Eckel) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Kate Haaga, Betsy Wright and Connie Biles; and her son Darrel D. Frakes, Jr. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Hubbard (Butch) of Augusta; two brothers, Bill Taylor and Hope Taylor (Jana) of Douglass; three sons, J.L. Frakes of Douglass, Charles Frakes of Freeland, WA and Richard Frakes (Kelly) of Wichita; two daughters, Liz O'Crowley and Shela Frakes, both of Douglass; 34 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Saturday August 15th from 4-7PM at the Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, KS. A private service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Douglass Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frakes Family Wrestling Scholarship c/o Douglass High School, 910 E. 1st St., Douglass, KS 67039. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
