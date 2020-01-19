Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Julia Ann Sheatzley. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Service 2:30 PM Mt. St. Mary Convent 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Wake 6:30 PM Mt. St. Mary Convent 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Mt. St. Mary Convent 3700 E. Lincoln Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Sheatzley, Sister Julia Ann 81, entered eternal life at Mt. St. Mary Convent in Wichita, KS on January 17, 2020. The youngest of six children, she was born in Cincinnati, OH, July 14, 1938 to Howard A. Sheatzley and Ruth C. Dahlheimer Sheatzley. Her elementary education was in Guardian Angel Parish School, followed by high school at McNicholas High School in Cincinnati, OH. Upon completing high school she entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in New Orleans, making first vows in 1959 and final vows in 1964. She earned a B.A. degree in English from Our Lady of Cincinnati College in 1968. She began her ministries in schools in Cincinnati from 1959 to 1975 and followed that with two years at the Fontbonne Home for working women in downtown Cincinnati. From 1977 to 1994 Sister Julia was involved in provincial and Congregational administration, serving six years as President of the Medaille Congregation. After concluding her years of congregation administration, she and her sister, Sister Patricia Ruth, moved to Clinton, LA where they served three parishes for fifteen years. In retirement and for health reasons she first moved to Baton Rouge, LA then in 2019 to Wichita, KS where she lived in Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary Convent of the Congregation of St. Joseph. She was preceded in death by her parents and all her brothers and her sister. In addition to members of her religious community she is survived by several nieces, a nephew and many friends. Homecoming will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Wake service at 6:30 that evening. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., all at Mt. St. Mary Convent, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218. Memorials in her name may be made to the Congregation Retirement Fund or to Dear Neighbor Ministries, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS.



