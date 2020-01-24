Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia (Rucker) Beadles. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Beadles, Julia (Rucker) 59, loving wife, mother and sister, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Visitation with family present will be Sunday, January 26, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, January 27, at 10:00 AM at Cornerstone Seventh Day Adventist Church, 903 S 127th St E, Wichita, KS. Internment will at the Kechi Township Cemetery. She was born January 18, 1961, to Glen L. and Nancy J. Rucker in Shawnee, OK. She graduated from Argonia High School in 1979 and Wichita State University in 1990. She married the love of her life, Jon Beadles, on September 17, 1995. She was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, Donald Hayden; and a sister, Leslie Rucker. She is survived by her husband of Park City, KS; son, Andrew Beadles of the home; mother, Nancy Hayden of Rose Hill, KS; sisters, Betsy (Tom) Mahan of Acworth, GA and Rhonda (Ross) Hays of Rose Hill, KS; brothers, Steven (Marilyn) Rucker of Katy, TX, William (Jennifer) Rucker of McLean, VA and Kirk (Laura) Hayden of Rose Hill, KS. She was a member of the Wichita congregation of the Church of God, a Worldwide Association. Memorials have been established with the Church of God, a Worldwide Association, P.O. Box 731480, Dallas, TX 75373-1480 and the American Red Cross - Midway Kansas Chapter, 707 N. Main, Wichita KS 67203. Share tributes online at

Beadles, Julia (Rucker) 59, loving wife, mother and sister, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Visitation with family present will be Sunday, January 26, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, January 27, at 10:00 AM at Cornerstone Seventh Day Adventist Church, 903 S 127th St E, Wichita, KS. Internment will at the Kechi Township Cemetery. She was born January 18, 1961, to Glen L. and Nancy J. Rucker in Shawnee, OK. She graduated from Argonia High School in 1979 and Wichita State University in 1990. She married the love of her life, Jon Beadles, on September 17, 1995. She was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, Donald Hayden; and a sister, Leslie Rucker. She is survived by her husband of Park City, KS; son, Andrew Beadles of the home; mother, Nancy Hayden of Rose Hill, KS; sisters, Betsy (Tom) Mahan of Acworth, GA and Rhonda (Ross) Hays of Rose Hill, KS; brothers, Steven (Marilyn) Rucker of Katy, TX, William (Jennifer) Rucker of McLean, VA and Kirk (Laura) Hayden of Rose Hill, KS. She was a member of the Wichita congregation of the Church of God, a Worldwide Association. Memorials have been established with the Church of God, a Worldwide Association, P.O. Box 731480, Dallas, TX 75373-1480 and the American Red Cross - Midway Kansas Chapter, 707 N. Main, Wichita KS 67203. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close