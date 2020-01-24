Beadles, Julia (Rucker) 59, loving wife, mother and sister, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Visitation with family present will be Sunday, January 26, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, January 27, at 10:00 AM at Cornerstone Seventh Day Adventist Church, 903 S 127th St E, Wichita, KS. Internment will at the Kechi Township Cemetery. She was born January 18, 1961, to Glen L. and Nancy J. Rucker in Shawnee, OK. She graduated from Argonia High School in 1979 and Wichita State University in 1990. She married the love of her life, Jon Beadles, on September 17, 1995. She was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, Donald Hayden; and a sister, Leslie Rucker. She is survived by her husband of Park City, KS; son, Andrew Beadles of the home; mother, Nancy Hayden of Rose Hill, KS; sisters, Betsy (Tom) Mahan of Acworth, GA and Rhonda (Ross) Hays of Rose Hill, KS; brothers, Steven (Marilyn) Rucker of Katy, TX, William (Jennifer) Rucker of McLean, VA and Kirk (Laura) Hayden of Rose Hill, KS. She was a member of the Wichita congregation of the Church of God, a Worldwide Association. Memorials have been established with the Church of God, a Worldwide Association, P.O. Box 731480, Dallas, TX 75373-1480 and the American Red Cross - Midway Kansas Chapter, 707 N. Main, Wichita KS 67203. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020