Foley, Julia Francis 73, died on February 13, 2020. She was born in Salem, Arkansas on April 20, 1946 to John "Red" White and Amy Joe White. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jo Kyle Stevens and brother, Richard Kay White. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Survivors include her husband of 55 years: Ken ; daughter Johnna (Chris) Kolar; granddaughter, Kara Kolar; Sister Jan John; nieces and nephews. Visitation with family Thursday 5-7pm at Lakeview Funeral Home. Private Graveside service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 11:00am, at Greenwich Cemetery located at 37th and Webb Road. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Ste 105, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020