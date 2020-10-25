Julia Hoppes
January 2, 1931 - October 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Julia Isabel Hoppes was born to Lester and Lorena Hoppes on January 2, 1931, in Caldwell, Kansas. She passed away at home on October 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Julia graduated from Caldwell High School. Lorena and Julia moved to Wichita after Lester's passing. Julia graduated from Wichita State University and taught music in Haysvillle and in the Wichita Public Schools for many years. When Julia started college, a fellow music student, Elna Clair Valine, rented a room from Julia's mother. Except for a short time just before the death of Lorena, Julia and Elna were landlord, tenant, and lifelong friends until Elna's Parkinson's Disease took her to a care facility until the end of her life. Julia served as President of WSU Music Associates for a year following several years as a member of the Board of Directors. She also served as Treasurer of Mu Phi (a music sorority/fraternity) for many years and was a long-time member of the Audubon Society. Julia's life will be remembered for her love and devotion to many varied interests and causes, including playing the violin, opera, world-travel, her church, singing in the choir, birdwatching, photography, philanthropy to her church and animal-related charities, her music students, and her cats, friends, and family. Her nephews and nieces have precious memories of visiting Aunt Julia's and Grandma's house in Wichita as well as later memories of Julia's enthusiastic participation in family celebrations. Julia helped teach us what it means to be a part of a close, committed, loving family and we will always be grateful. During the past six years, Julia shared her home with Sharmin Akter, a college nursing student, and they developed a mutually beneficial friendship. The family is grateful for the loving care that Julia received at the end of her life from Sharmin and other friends. Julia was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol, and brother Marcus. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to causes Julia held dear: University United Methodist Church in Wichita, Music Associates of the School of Music at Wichita State University, the Wichita Audubon Society, and the Kansas Humane Society. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
