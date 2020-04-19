Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia L. Carter. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Carter, Julia L. 85, born November 11, 1934 in Flora, Indiana, passed away April 13, 2020 at her home with her daughter at her side. She had a twenty eight year career as a secretary with the University of Oklahoma and Wichita State University. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark (Dick) Carter; granddaughter, Jennifer Adams; parents Ray and Esther Shanks; brother, Frank Shanks; and sister, Mary Anna Scott. She is survived by her son, Mark D. of Moore, OK; daughter Janice Dean of Wichita; 4 grandchildren, Kelsea (Andrew) Mills, Kellen (Brittany) Carter, Larissa (Schuwyler) Law and Adam Carter and 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Libby Sparks and Eva Lou Shanks, both of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Julia loved to sew, cooking; especially making pies, playing bridge, gardening and being with her family and her second family, her Sunday School Class, "The Steamers" of Grace Presbyterian Church and friends. Memorials to the Learning Quest Fund established for Ky'aila and Ky'vaunte Adams, c/o Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. 8415 E. 21st N., Ste. 220, Wichita, KS 67206. Services are pending at Grace Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at the Ball Hill Cemetery, Cutler, IN beside her husband, with Wheeler Funeral Home in Flora, IN in charge. Share condolences at



Carter, Julia L. 85, born November 11, 1934 in Flora, Indiana, passed away April 13, 2020 at her home with her daughter at her side. She had a twenty eight year career as a secretary with the University of Oklahoma and Wichita State University. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark (Dick) Carter; granddaughter, Jennifer Adams; parents Ray and Esther Shanks; brother, Frank Shanks; and sister, Mary Anna Scott. She is survived by her son, Mark D. of Moore, OK; daughter Janice Dean of Wichita; 4 grandchildren, Kelsea (Andrew) Mills, Kellen (Brittany) Carter, Larissa (Schuwyler) Law and Adam Carter and 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Libby Sparks and Eva Lou Shanks, both of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Julia loved to sew, cooking; especially making pies, playing bridge, gardening and being with her family and her second family, her Sunday School Class, "The Steamers" of Grace Presbyterian Church and friends. Memorials to the Learning Quest Fund established for Ky'aila and Ky'vaunte Adams, c/o Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. 8415 E. 21st N., Ste. 220, Wichita, KS 67206. Services are pending at Grace Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at the Ball Hill Cemetery, Cutler, IN beside her husband, with Wheeler Funeral Home in Flora, IN in charge. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com . Broadway Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close