Carter, Julia L. 85, born November 11, 1934 in Flora, Indiana, passed away April 13, 2020 at her home with her daughter at her side. She had a twenty eight year career as a secretary with the University of Oklahoma and Wichita State University. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark (Dick) Carter; granddaughter, Jennifer Adams; parents Ray and Esther Shanks; brother, Frank Shanks; and sister, Mary Anna Scott. She is survived by her son, Mark D. of Moore, OK; daughter Janice Dean of Wichita; 4 grandchildren, Kelsea (Andrew) Mills, Kellen (Brittany) Carter, Larissa (Schuwyler) Law and Adam Carter and 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Libby Sparks and Eva Lou Shanks, both of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Julia loved to sew, cooking; especially making pies, playing bridge, gardening and being with her family and her second family, her Sunday School Class, "The Steamers" of Grace Presbyterian Church and friends. Memorials to the Learning Quest Fund established for Ky'aila and Ky'vaunte Adams, c/o Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. 8415 E. 21st N., Ste. 220, Wichita, KS 67206. Services are pending at Grace Presbyterian Church. Burial will be at the Ball Hill Cemetery, Cutler, IN beside her husband, with Wheeler Funeral Home in Flora, IN in charge. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020