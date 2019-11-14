COLORADO SPRINGS, CO-Poss, Julia M. 76, of Colorado Springs, CO went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Julia was born August 7, 1943 to Victor and Esther (Hillman) Schaeffer in Dallas, Texas. The family relocated to Albuquerque, NM where she grew up and graduated from Sandia High School. On August 20, 1960 Julia married Roger Poss. To this union 5 children were born Roger, Charles (Tony), Elizabeth (Liz), Jeffery and Angela. Julia was a devoted wife and mother to her family while working for the Army and Air Force Exchange service (AAFES). She retired in 1997 due to health conditions. Julia especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Esther Schaeffer and 2 brothers Charlie and Billy Schaeffer. Julia leaves behind her husband of 59 years Roger of Colorado Springs, children Roger Jr. and (Michelle) Poss of North Platte, NE, Tony and (Heidi) Poss, Liz and (Robert) Aragon and Angela and (Rick) Blue, all of Colorado Springs, and Jeffery and (Michele) Poss of Udall KS, brother Michael and (Cathy) Schaeffer of Albuquerque, NM and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that Julia be remembered through donations in her name to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019