LAWRENCE-Scott, Dr. Julia Marie A private Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Julia Marie Scott, 38, Lawrence, will be held this weekend at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Lawrence, KS. At a date to be determined, once restrictions are lifted on gatherings in public, a memorial Mass will be said in her honor at Corpus Christi which will be open to the public. After a courageous four-year battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer, Julia passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at LMH Health. Never one to complain about her circumstances, Julia fought her cancer aggressively, with grace, with a radiant smile, and with determination to live as long as possible as wife to her husband and mother to her children. Julia was born on December 20, 1981 in Wichita, Kansas and is the daughter of John Thomas and Susan Gale (Kratz) Wagle. She was an Emergency Room physician at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka. She married Riley Scott on June 30, 2006 in Andover, Kansas. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her parents of Wichita; her children, Olivia (10), Benjamin (9), Elliana (7), and Hugh (4) all of the home; siblings, Jason Wagle, Josh Wagle, Alexis Wagle, Andrea Maas, John Wagle, Paul Wagle; maternal grandparents, Willand and Linda Kratz; and paternal grandmother, Julia Wagle. Her paternal grandfather, Sam Wagle, preceded her in death. Julia is a graduate of Kansas State University where she met her husband, Riley. She then received her medical degree from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences College of Osteopathic Medicine. After their marriage, she moved to Washington, D.C. to be with Riley and later the couple moved to Baltimore, MD. She completed her medical residency at York (PA) Hospital. Upon their moving back to Kansas in 2011, she began her medical career with Stormont Vail Health. Her family, friends, and co-workers knew Julia as a compassionate, sweet, humble and generous soul. She had a calling to be a doctor and was graced with a gift to care for others exceptionally well. Her Christian faith was important to Julia. She loved the Corpus Christi Catholic community and school where all four of her children attend. She was a true believer in Jesus Christ, His Church, and the salvation found through Him. The family finds it comforting knowing of our Lord's promises of eternal life to those who believe in Him and are grateful for the example Julia set in picking up her cross and following Him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a donation to the Julia Scott Legacy Fund at Corpus Christi Catholic School. Donations may be made directly to the school at 6001 Bob Billings Parkway or may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to

