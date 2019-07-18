64, passed away Saturday, July 13th, 2019. Julie was born November 4th, 1954, in Wichita; daughter of Kenneth and June Edgell. She graduated from East high School in 1972 and worked for many years in the optical business, then later at for the postal service, and most recently driving cars for Avis Rental Car. She is survived by her spouse, Bill Galbreath; daughter, Jennifer (Ray) Hare; grandchildren, Ashley (Nathan) Brooks and Connor Hare; great-granddaughter, Olive Brooks; brothers, Curt and Gary Edgell. Visitation was held at Old Mission Mortuary on Wednesday, July 17th, from 4:00 - 8:00pm. Graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery on Thursday, July 18th, at 11:00am.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019