Julia Marie "Julie" (Edgell) Galbreath (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Will miss her smiling face. Even with her struggles with..."
    - Evelyn
  • "I am Truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
Service Information
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-686-7311
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Old Mission Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

64, passed away Saturday, July 13th, 2019. Julie was born November 4th, 1954, in Wichita; daughter of Kenneth and June Edgell. She graduated from East high School in 1972 and worked for many years in the optical business, then later at for the postal service, and most recently driving cars for Avis Rental Car. She is survived by her spouse, Bill Galbreath; daughter, Jennifer (Ray) Hare; grandchildren, Ashley (Nathan) Brooks and Connor Hare; great-granddaughter, Olive Brooks; brothers, Curt and Gary Edgell. Visitation was held at Old Mission Mortuary on Wednesday, July 17th, from 4:00 - 8:00pm. Graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery on Thursday, July 18th, at 11:00am.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.