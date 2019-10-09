Julian Taylor

Taylor, Julian 65, passed away Oct. 2, 2019. Viewing 2-6:30 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 10th with family present 4-6:30 p.m. at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m. Fri. Oct. 11th at Tabernacle Bible Church 1817 N. Volutsia. Survived by husband Louis Taylor; children David Irving Jr., De'Shoun Irving, De'Shell Irving; step-children Terrell, Gregory, Jerome, Micheal, Gable, Gerald, Agatha; brothers Alexander, Melvin, Larry and Coleman Nesbitt; sisters Pinkie Robinson, Josephine Howard, Franciella and Pearlean Nesbitt; 9 granchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
