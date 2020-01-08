Julie Ann Cruz (1955 - 2020)
Service Information
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-7778
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
Notice
Cruz, Julie Ann 64, of Wichita, KS, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 and service 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Leon Cemetery, Leon, KS. Julie was born in Plattsburgh, NY on October 20, 1955, to the late Anna Mary (Pusateri) and Lester Leo Manion. She was an electronics assembler at Viavi. She is survived by: daughter, Misti Cruz; son, Ontario Manion Cruz; former husband, Ted Cruz; grandson, Eduardo Orellana; sisters, Laura Blease and husband Eric, Barbara LaValley and husband Tim, Patricia Flores and husband David, Susan Vigil and husband Matthew, and Teresa Plumlee and husband Donald; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations to Misti and Ontario Cruz.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020
