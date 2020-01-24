Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Ann (Lamb) Drews. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Drews, Julie Ann (Lamb) 70, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Wichita. Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Wichita. Burial 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Julie was born in Independence, KS on January 30, 1949, to the late Jewell (Smith) and Philip Lamb. She graduated from Augusta High School with the class of 1967. She was an accountant for the Girl Scouts of America and for her husband, Larry's accounting business. Julie was a member of Heaven's Belles Bible Study Group, and the Communicators Sunday School Class. On March 16, 1969 she married Larry Drews at the Augusta United Methodist Church, who survives her. She is also survived by: daughter, Hilary Trudo and husband Roy, Jr. of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Trey (London), Tyler, Tate, and Turner Trudo; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William "Bill" Lamb, and Robert "Bob" Lamb. Memorial donations to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St., Wichita, KS 67206, s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202 or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306.



Drews, Julie Ann (Lamb) 70, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Wichita. Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Wichita. Burial 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Julie was born in Independence, KS on January 30, 1949, to the late Jewell (Smith) and Philip Lamb. She graduated from Augusta High School with the class of 1967. She was an accountant for the Girl Scouts of America and for her husband, Larry's accounting business. Julie was a member of Heaven's Belles Bible Study Group, and the Communicators Sunday School Class. On March 16, 1969 she married Larry Drews at the Augusta United Methodist Church, who survives her. She is also survived by: daughter, Hilary Trudo and husband Roy, Jr. of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Trey (London), Tyler, Tate, and Turner Trudo; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William "Bill" Lamb, and Robert "Bob" Lamb. Memorial donations to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St., Wichita, KS 67206, s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202 or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.