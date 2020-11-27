1/1
Julie Catherine Klein
1942 - 2020
February 19, 1942 - November 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Monday, November 23, Julie was born on February 19, 1942, to Pauline (Fischer) and Robert Ohl of Conway Springs. Julie's faith was at the foundation of her life. Rosary, 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Herbert; children, Catherine Klein of Wichita, Eric Klein of Overland Park and Tracy (Robert) Borgmeyer of Shawnee; 5 grandchildren, Hannah and Grace Klein, Ben, Allie and Avery Borgmeyer; sister, Wilma, and brothers, Howard, Ralph, Lloyd, Ron and Dale Ohl. Memorials established with St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205; The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 and Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
November 26, 2020
Truly the loss of a beautiful soul, admired and loved by her wonderful family. May your happy memories comfort you and may she rest in peace.
Pat and Mary Elliott
Friend
