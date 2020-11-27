Julie Catherine Klein
February 19, 1942 - November 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 78, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Monday, November 23, Julie was born on February 19, 1942, to Pauline (Fischer) and Robert Ohl of Conway Springs. Julie's faith was at the foundation of her life. Rosary, 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Herbert; children, Catherine Klein of Wichita, Eric Klein of Overland Park and Tracy (Robert) Borgmeyer of Shawnee; 5 grandchildren, Hannah and Grace Klein, Ben, Allie and Avery Borgmeyer; sister, Wilma, and brothers, Howard, Ralph, Lloyd, Ron and Dale Ohl. Memorials established with St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205; The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214 and Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com