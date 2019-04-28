Guest Book View Sign Service Information Overland Park Funeral Chapel 8201 Metcalf Avenue Overland Park , KS 66204 (913)-648-6224 Send Flowers Notice

SHAWNEE-Zittergruen, Julie Marie 39, of Shawnee, Kansas, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Julie was born August 13th, 1979 to John (Pete) and Janice Savute. She is survived by her loving and supportive husband, Evan, of 13 years and their children Avery and Blake. Julie is an alumnus of Wichita High School North (1997), The University of Kansas, School of Journalism (2001) and Avila University with an Education degree. Julie was a proud member of the Chi Omega, Lambda Chapter Sorority at KU. Julie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching sports, running, and yoga. Julie accomplished many things in her life, but the greatest joy was raising her two beautiful children. Julie's magnetic personality instantly drew people to her. She was fun to be with and others wanted to be around her. Julie truly lived out being in community with others. She understood that God gave her this character quality and used it as the gift that it was to be a light to those around her. Julie truly lived out the commandment, "Love your neighbor as yourself." She did what was good for everyone and sought out opportunities to make the world a better place. She focused on loving and serving others in ordinary and extraordinary ways. Julie went out of her way to do little things for people without expecting anything in return. Her loyal and compassionate nature influenced others for good. She never took anyone or anything for granted and appreciated all of the people in her life. Julie is survived by her husband (Evan), children Avery and Blake, parents Pete and Janice Savute, sisters Angela Savute and Katie Savute-Guimond, Grandmother Mattie Jo Savute, nephews Braxton, Bentley and Landon, in-laws Van and Donna Zittergruen, sister in-law Sara Zittergruen-Miller, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. We will be celebrating her life on April 29, 2019, visitation at 1:00pm and service at 2:30 at Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas 66227. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's name may be sent to Colon Cancer Coalition - Wichita, 566 Lincoln Dr., Suite 260, Edina, MN 55436 or donor's choice. Julie's supportive army during this battle has been greatly appreciated by her family, and we are grateful for the love and support. We know she felt the love.

SHAWNEE-Zittergruen, Julie Marie 39, of Shawnee, Kansas, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Julie was born August 13th, 1979 to John (Pete) and Janice Savute. She is survived by her loving and supportive husband, Evan, of 13 years and their children Avery and Blake. Julie is an alumnus of Wichita High School North (1997), The University of Kansas, School of Journalism (2001) and Avila University with an Education degree. Julie was a proud member of the Chi Omega, Lambda Chapter Sorority at KU. Julie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching sports, running, and yoga. Julie accomplished many things in her life, but the greatest joy was raising her two beautiful children. Julie's magnetic personality instantly drew people to her. She was fun to be with and others wanted to be around her. Julie truly lived out being in community with others. She understood that God gave her this character quality and used it as the gift that it was to be a light to those around her. Julie truly lived out the commandment, "Love your neighbor as yourself." She did what was good for everyone and sought out opportunities to make the world a better place. She focused on loving and serving others in ordinary and extraordinary ways. Julie went out of her way to do little things for people without expecting anything in return. Her loyal and compassionate nature influenced others for good. She never took anyone or anything for granted and appreciated all of the people in her life. Julie is survived by her husband (Evan), children Avery and Blake, parents Pete and Janice Savute, sisters Angela Savute and Katie Savute-Guimond, Grandmother Mattie Jo Savute, nephews Braxton, Bentley and Landon, in-laws Van and Donna Zittergruen, sister in-law Sara Zittergruen-Miller, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. We will be celebrating her life on April 29, 2019, visitation at 1:00pm and service at 2:30 at Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas 66227. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julie's name may be sent to Colon Cancer Coalition - Wichita, 566 Lincoln Dr., Suite 260, Edina, MN 55436 or donor's choice. Julie's supportive army during this battle has been greatly appreciated by her family, and we are grateful for the love and support. We know she felt the love. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close