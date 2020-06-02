Julie Smith
MAIZE-Smith, Julie 64, UTC aviation sales, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Friends may come by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, Tuesday, June 2 from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., to sign Julie's book. Private services. Preceded in death by her father, Robert W. Seefeldt, and brother, Robert Seefeldt. Survivors: husband, Terry Johnson; mother, Donna Blevins of Hutchinson; sons, Spencer (Amy) Smith of Sterling, Stuart (Heather Williams) Smith of Wichita, Steele (Laney) Smith of Olympia, WA; step-daughter, Daphne Smith of Cottonwood, AZ; sister, Cathy (Larry) Lawrence of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Christine Seefeldt of Pretty Prairie; 11 grandchildren. Memorials established with Beauties and Beasts, P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278 and Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District #1, 100 W. Booth St., Pretty Prairie, KS 67570.

