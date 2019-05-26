Jun Hee Allmon

Allmon, Jun Hee 75, passed away on May 22, 2019. She was born in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 30, 1943. Jun was preceded in death by both her parents, Bong Duk Kim and Sook Jin Cho; and two brothers, Jun Sik Kim and Won Sik Kim. Jun is survived by her loving husband, Bob of 48 years; and their daughter, Cortney Allmon Boll of Hutchinson; brother, Min Sik Kim; sisters, Min Sook Kim and Ju Ja Kim. Jun was blessed with one grandson, Jordan Boll. A memorial service will be held on Tues., May 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7901 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial to , 902 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019
