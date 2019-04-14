Akin, Arlita June passed away April 10, 2019. Arlita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, & friend that will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Golda; husband, John Akin; daughter, Rita Tiger & 5 sisters. Arlita is survived by her children, Sherry Cain, Frankie (Kelly) Wells & Teddy Cain; grandkids, Jason, Chasset, Stacy, Shelly, Ricky, Kasey, Courtney & her great-grandkids. Memorials made to the , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. Visitation will be Monday, April 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services Tuesday, April 16 at 1 p.m. both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019