LENEXA-Krafcsik, June 88, formerly of Wichita, KS passed away peacefully in Lenexa, KS on September 13, 2019 after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. June was born in Delphos, KS on June 20, 1931 to Ralph and Florence Franklin. The family, which ultimately included, younger brothers Burton and James, moved to Salina, KS. June graduated from Salina High School and secured a job at the local phone company office in order to assist the family financially. In 1954, June met Michael Krafcsik who was serving in the Air Force and stationed at Shilling Air Force Base in Salina. They married in 1955 and soon after moved to Newtown, CT, Michael's home town area. After 20 years of marriage, June moved back to Salina, KS and resumed her career with the phone company from which she eventually retired approximately 20 years later. During the course of her work, she was transferred to Wichita, KS where she lived and made many friends. She was very active at Woodland United Methodist Church where she was a member, and many volunteer activities. The Klothes Kloset was her heartfelt passion where she was able to manage and provide gently used clothing to low income residents of Wichita. She spent many hours sewing garments for nursing home residents, infants in hospital nurseries, and baking countless treats for church functions. June loved cooking and all spices. She was a "foodie" before the term was common. She was admired for spirit of generosity to those who knew her. She was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2017 and soon after moved to Kansas City to be near two of her daughters, Linda Keely and Laura Koehn, who were able to assist with medical appointments, etc. Throughout the treatments and testing, June never lost her sense of humor and deep appreciative spirit toward all who took an active role in her care. She enjoyed many "Mom Field Trips" with her daughters around Kansas City to restaurants and tourist attractions during the past two years. June was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Franklin, her brothers Burton and James, and her mother, Florence. She is survived by her three daughters: Linda (Jon) Keely, Laura (William) Koehn, and Debra Krafcsik, three grandchildren: Adrienne Nelson, Peter Koehn, and Danielle Frye, and three great-grandchildren: William, Margaret, and Eleanor Nelson. Arrangements are pending at this time. To leave a message for the family, visit

LENEXA-Krafcsik, June 88, formerly of Wichita, KS passed away peacefully in Lenexa, KS on September 13, 2019 after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. June was born in Delphos, KS on June 20, 1931 to Ralph and Florence Franklin. The family, which ultimately included, younger brothers Burton and James, moved to Salina, KS. June graduated from Salina High School and secured a job at the local phone company office in order to assist the family financially. In 1954, June met Michael Krafcsik who was serving in the Air Force and stationed at Shilling Air Force Base in Salina. They married in 1955 and soon after moved to Newtown, CT, Michael's home town area. After 20 years of marriage, June moved back to Salina, KS and resumed her career with the phone company from which she eventually retired approximately 20 years later. During the course of her work, she was transferred to Wichita, KS where she lived and made many friends. She was very active at Woodland United Methodist Church where she was a member, and many volunteer activities. The Klothes Kloset was her heartfelt passion where she was able to manage and provide gently used clothing to low income residents of Wichita. She spent many hours sewing garments for nursing home residents, infants in hospital nurseries, and baking countless treats for church functions. June loved cooking and all spices. She was a "foodie" before the term was common. She was admired for spirit of generosity to those who knew her. She was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2017 and soon after moved to Kansas City to be near two of her daughters, Linda Keely and Laura Koehn, who were able to assist with medical appointments, etc. Throughout the treatments and testing, June never lost her sense of humor and deep appreciative spirit toward all who took an active role in her care. She enjoyed many "Mom Field Trips" with her daughters around Kansas City to restaurants and tourist attractions during the past two years. June was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Franklin, her brothers Burton and James, and her mother, Florence. She is survived by her three daughters: Linda (Jon) Keely, Laura (William) Koehn, and Debra Krafcsik, three grandchildren: Adrienne Nelson, Peter Koehn, and Danielle Frye, and three great-grandchildren: William, Margaret, and Eleanor Nelson. Arrangements are pending at this time. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019

