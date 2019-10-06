Hargrove, June L. (Martin) (Vivion) Age 95, passed away October 03, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Lance L. "Ike" Martin and Pauline E. "Annie" Martin; and husbands, M/Sgt. Joe H. Vivion, and Sanford L. "Sandy" Hargrove. June is survived by son, Michael J. (Sarah) Vivion, Fred (Joleen) Hargrove; daughter, Mary Beth (Butch) Morrell; five grandchildren, and sevengreat-grandchildren. June proudly served with the Support and Survival Group for widows, at Westlink Christian Church. She worked for her dad at Ike Martin Company and then for Sandy at Harlow Tool Service. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. Private family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in the garden of Bruce Newton. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society or Phoenix Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019