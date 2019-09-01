Winters, June Marie June Marie Winters was born in Oregon on 2/16/1928 and passed 8/30/2019 in Wichita Kansas surrounded by the love of her husband of 70 years, Wallace Winters; 7 children; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. June loved to fish and camp and was always giving of herself to others. She will be greatly missed by many but is now dancing with her heavenly father. A private Celebration of Life will be held by family and friends.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019