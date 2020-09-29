1/
Justin A. Williams
1980 - 2020
Justin A. Williams
August 29, 1980 - September 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Justin, 40, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born August 29, 1980 in Fort Worth, TX. Justin was the Manager at Hog Wild in Derby. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Justin is survived by his mother, Dawn (Garth) Kellenbarger; father, Richard Williams; significant other, Ashley Sanders and her children, Trinity and Ethan Sacket; siblings, Joshua Williams (Jessenia), Jacob (Breanna) Williams, Zeth Williams, Stormi Williams; and sister-in-law, Nikiti Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Williams. Memorial Service: 3pm Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary, Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Memorials to Kansas American Heart Association, 1861 N Rock Rd #380, Wichita, KS 67206. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Mulvane
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Mulvane
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS 67110
(316) 777-1632
