Dr. Justin Aurbach
1943 - 2020
August 27, 1943 - October 20, 2020
Dallas, Texas - Dr. Justin E. Aurbach, 77, a native of Wichita and retired endodontist passed away on October 20, 2020. Dr. Aurbach earned a BA and MS from the University of Kansas and received his DDS from the Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas. He completed graduate work in endodontics at the Henry M. Goldman School of Graduate Dentistry at Boston University and finished his endodontics residency at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. Dr. Aurbach was a Clinical Assistant Professor of Endodontics at Texas A&M University-Baylor College of Dentistry, the past president of the DFW Endodontics Society, the Southwest Society of Endodontics, and the Dallas County Dental Society, all while maintaining his private endodontic practice. Dr. Aurbach was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frederick and Gertrude Aurbach, and his wife, Michelle (Weiss) Aurbach. He is survived by daughters Stephanie Jill Aurbach, Leslie Ann Ferguson, Jennifer Lynn Smith, and Allison Nicole Aurbach; his grandchildren, Jacquelyn Leigh Ferguson and Kathryn Paige Ferguson; his brother, Michael Aurbach of Overland Park, KS, and his dear friend Ruth Hendelman. A private graveside service was held on October 23. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UT Southwestern Medical Center-O'Donnell Brain Institute at: UTSW Office of Development, PO Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Dr Aurbach was my endodontist and never let me down as a patient. I had numerous root canals over a ten year period and we had some really interesting conversations. He was a brilliant and caring Doctor and will be missed greatly. RIP my friend.
Leddie Taylor
Leddie C. Taylor
Friend
October 27, 2020
He will be missed . A great human
being I can't believe I won't be seeing him at meetings any more. May he re s t in peace
William Leibow
Friend
October 26, 2020
A fine endodonist and a real gentleman. Did great work for me on many occasions. Highly recommend by his peers. His cheerful banter made the time pass by rapidly. I will miss him.
Bil Millet
Friend
October 25, 2020
Have seem Dr Aurbach when needed for years now, always enjoyed the chats with him... I REALLY like him and he was a great "endo" guy as his license plates said... cannot find the photo right now but we know he had endo 1 on his Lexus. My condolences and prayers go out to the family. I am certain that only CV will limit a massive showing of support. God Bless.
Hugh Preacher
Friend
