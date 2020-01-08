Justin J. Erker

Service Information
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS
67031
(620)-456-2226
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Conway Springs, KS
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Conway Springs, KS
CONWAY SPRINGS-Erker, Justin J. 88, retired Bricklayer, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. Vigil 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 and Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs, Kansas. Preceded in death by parents: George and Mary (Helton) Erker; brothers: Edgar, Paul and Irvin "Butch" Erker, sister Antoinette Lane. Survivors: three brothers: George Erker of Conway Springs; Lawrence Erker of Colwich; Francis Thome of Wichita; one sister Mary Lou Klimcak of Olathe. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic School or CS EMS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020
