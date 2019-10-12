Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin L. Howlett. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KINGMAN-Howlett, Justin L. Age 45, passed away October 10, 2019, at home after a courageous cancer battle. Justin was born on May 17, 1974, in Berkeley, CA, to Robert L and Cheryl K (Johnson) Howlett. Attended Chatfield High School, Littleton, CO, and Colorado State College, Gunnison, CO. Preceded by his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie (Smith) Howlett and Vearl and Dorothy (Conley) Johnson, cousin Bryan King and uncle Robert Truitt. Survivors are parents, son Kaiden and daughter Korie, Trinidad, CO., aunt Carolyn Truitt, Olathe, uncle Dick (Dee) Howlett, Wichita, partner Ty Martens, other relatives, and many friends. Justin loved the outdoors, never met a fishing hole he didn't try, named his dog Berkeley after his birthplace, was a born-free spirit, and a true and loyal Denver Bronco fan. No services will be held at Justin's request. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cleveland Cemetery, Cleveland, KS. Memorials may be made to Rivercross Hospice, 251 S Whittier St., Wichita 67207.

