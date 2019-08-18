BOOKER, TX-Nelson, Justin Michael 41, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Justin was born in Salina, Kansas on July 10, 1978, a son of Melinda and Stuart Nelson. Justin was a District Manager for Overflow Energy in Booker, Texas. He was an intentional, hands-on daddy and loving husband. He was passionate about God, his family, guns, and hunting. He loved hard, played hard, and lived life "all-in!" Survivors include his parents; his wife, Trisha (Engler) Nelson; sons, Tristin and Chase Nelson; daughter, Kyndall Nelson; and sister, Kerrisa Fernandez (Jaime) of Raymore, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and Norman Garrison, Leatha Koelling, and George Nelson Sr. Services have not been finalized at this time, but will be updated at carlsonfh.net as soon as more information is available. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Enterprise, Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019