Justin Real
November 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 19, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bryan and Marianne English, Marion Real, Florene Hall. Survived by his parents, Kevin and Melissa Real; sisters, Alli and Kylie Real, all of Wichita; grandparents, William and Luann Lear of The Villages, FL, Gary and Debbie Real of Derby, KS; great-grandparents, Ralph and Betty Krenzer. A memorial has been established with the Holy Family Special Needs Foundation c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com