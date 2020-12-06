1/1
Justin Real
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Real
November 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 19, died Sunday, November 29, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:30 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, December 7, 2020, both at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bryan and Marianne English, Marion Real, Florene Hall. Survived by his parents, Kevin and Melissa Real; sisters, Alli and Kylie Real, all of Wichita; grandparents, William and Luann Lear of The Villages, FL, Gary and Debbie Real of Derby, KS; great-grandparents, Ralph and Betty Krenzer. A memorial has been established with the Holy Family Special Needs Foundation c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 4, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Justin Real. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathryn Park
December 4, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Justin Real. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathryn Park
December 4, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Justin Real. To send a gift visit our online store.
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diane Steere
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved