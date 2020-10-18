1/1
Justus Fugate
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justus Fugate
August 4, 1937 - October 14, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Justus Howell Fugate, 83, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A native Wichitan, proud Shocker and a 1962 graduate of Wichita State University with a MA in mathematics. Justus was an accomplished businessman, passionate in his community involvement and was proud of his Scottish heritage, from Clan Campbell and Clan McKeever. Justus was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Aldrich Fugate (1937-2003); sister, Jane Braucher Fugate, BA, MA, BSN, and his parents, Justus Henley Fugate, and Josephine (Braucher) Fugate. He is survived by a son, Kenneth (Nancy) Justus; grandsons, Alexander Justus and Benjamin Charles, all of whom gave him great joy. Also survived by his beloved brother, Joseph (Judy) Braucher Fugate, PhD, a professor, emeritus of mathematics at University of Kentucky. Services for Justus will include a 3:00 – 5:00 pm visitation with family, Sunday, October 18 at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary and graveside service is 1:00 pm Monday, October 19 at Old Mission Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Wichita State University Foundation and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Old Mission Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 17, 2020
I am broken hearted over the loss of my dear, dear friend. He and Ann were everything to our family. Rest In Peace my dear friend. I will never forget you. Ann
Ann Hibbard
Friend
October 16, 2020
Ken, Nancy, Ben & Alex,
My deepest condolences on your recent loss of Justus. I heard he was quite a great man, which leads me to believe he left deep imprints of love on many hearts, while on his journey here.
May God & Ann be welcoming him Home with open arms; and may God be with each of you during this difficult time, providing you comfort & love.
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joni Gibbs-Vaughan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved