Justus Fugate
August 4, 1937 - October 14, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Justus Howell Fugate, 83, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. A native Wichitan, proud Shocker and a 1962 graduate of Wichita State University with a MA in mathematics. Justus was an accomplished businessman, passionate in his community involvement and was proud of his Scottish heritage, from Clan Campbell and Clan McKeever. Justus was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Aldrich Fugate (1937-2003); sister, Jane Braucher Fugate, BA, MA, BSN, and his parents, Justus Henley Fugate, and Josephine (Braucher) Fugate. He is survived by a son, Kenneth (Nancy) Justus; grandsons, Alexander Justus and Benjamin Charles, all of whom gave him great joy. Also survived by his beloved brother, Joseph (Judy) Braucher Fugate, PhD, a professor, emeritus of mathematics at University of Kentucky. Services for Justus will include a 3:00 – 5:00 pm visitation with family, Sunday, October 18 at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary and graveside service is 1:00 pm Monday, October 19 at Old Mission Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Wichita State University Foundation and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.