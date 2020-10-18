Ken, Nancy, Ben & Alex,

My deepest condolences on your recent loss of Justus. I heard he was quite a great man, which leads me to believe he left deep imprints of love on many hearts, while on his journey here.

May God & Ann be welcoming him Home with open arms; and may God be with each of you during this difficult time, providing you comfort & love.

My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Joni Gibbs-Vaughan