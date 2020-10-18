K. L. Jacob, MD

October 12, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on January 26, 1931 in Pariyaram, Kerala, India. Dr. Jacob graduated from Kasturba Medical College in Karnataka, and then did his residency at Christian Medical College, Vellore. He also completed his Masters in Surgery from Nagpur Medical College. He worked as a general surgeon at Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly, Kerala, ultimately rising to Chief of Staff. In 1971, he decided to immigrate to the United States to continue his medical training; his wife and four small children joined him a year later. Dr. Jacob completed residency in Urology in Cleveland Ohio and then moved his family to El Dorado, Kansas. He practiced medicine in El Dorado, Augusta and ultimately, in Wichita. For 30 plus years he dedicated himself to his patients and to learning emerging medical technologies. As a devoted husband and father, he took time to teach each of his kids his favorite sport, tennis. He also served as their first role model for a strong work ethic, tenacity, and moral character. He and Lizzie were blessed to enjoy many years of retirement in Wichita and traveling the world. He loved to play tennis with his friends, to play golf (sometimes after a tennis match), to 'modify' Lizzie's Indian recipes and also to tend to his garden. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonakunji and Annamkutty Kannampilly and 8 of his 13 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lizzie, his daughters Anita Panikulam (Frank) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Tessa (Michael Gaume, MD) of Mission Hills, Kansas, and sons John Jacob of Wichita, and Eapen Jacob, MD (Rohelle Torgerson, MD) of Rochester, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Joe, Jacob, India, Grace and Bergen. Services were held on on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020. A memorial has been established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing and Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store